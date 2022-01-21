Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 Net Profit Surges 3% To Rs 124.73 Crore

The consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 1,068.23 crore against Rs 838.32 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 Net Profit Surges 3% To Rs 124.73 Crore
Total expenses during the period were at Rs 915.47 crore in Q3. - Deposit Photos

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 5:29 pm

Tiles maker Kajaria Ceramics Ltd on Friday reported a 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 124.73 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 121.03 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 1,068.23 crore against Rs 838.32 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Total expenses during the period were at Rs 915.47 crore compared to Rs 686.72 crore a year ago, the company said.

Spurt in gas prices during the quarter impacted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins, which declined by 447 bps, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Kajaria said.

On the outlook, he said, "We believe that the underlying macro drivers for investments in India remain intact. This should enable the business to thrive and grow once the immediate challenges posed by the pandemic are over".

Kajaria Ceramics also said its board has approved investments of up to Rs 210 crore in Kajaria Ultima Pvt Ltd (KUPL) to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary and to set up a slab manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 5 MSM (million square metres) per annum in Gujarat.

Tags

Business Kajaria Ceramics
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter

FedEx Starts Electric Vehicle Trials In India

SBI Life Profit Jumps 56% To Rs 364 Crore In Q3

JSW Steel Net Profit Jumps 69% To Rs 4,516 Crore In Q3

India Aiming At $500 Billion Exports For FY23: DGFT Official

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East