Monday, Apr 25, 2022
JSW Steel Denies Bidding For Pawan Hans; Says Not Interested In Asset

Recently, a media report quoting sources said that the company has submitted a bid to buy Pawan Hans, JSW Steel informed the stock exchanges.

JSW Steel.

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 7:55 pm

Steel major JSW Steel on Monday denied participating in the bidding process to acquire state-owned helicopter services provider Pawan Hans.           

"The media report is baseless and has no substance. It is hereby denied that JSW Steel Ltd submitted a bid for acquisition of Pawan Hans Ltd and the company has no interest in this asset," the exchange filing said.

In December last year, the government had said that transaction advisors have received financial bids for privatizing Pawan Hans. However, it did not disclose the names of the entities who put in bids.

The government owns 51 per cent stake in Pawan Hans while Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) holds the remaining 49 per cent. ONGC has also decided to tender its share in the strategic sale process. 

Business JSW Group JSW Steel Pawan Hans Divestment Privitization Oil And Natural Gas Corp Oil And Natural Gas Corp(ONGC) ONGC
