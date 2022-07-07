Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
JSW Steel Consolidated Output jumps 16% to 5.88 MT in April-June

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 3:57 pm

JSW Steel on Thursday posted a 16 per jump in its consolidated crude steel output at 5.88 million tonne (MT) during April-June 2022.

In the same period last year, its production was at 5.07 MT, the company said in a statement.

"JSW Steel reported its group combined crude steel production at 5.88 MT for Q1 FY23 registering a growth of 16 per cent year-on-year, including the production at jointly controlled entities," it said in a statement.

On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the production was 2 per cent down from 5.98 MT in January-March 2022.

"The crude steel production was lower sequentially due to preponement of certain scheduled shutdowns during the financial year 2022-23," the company said.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $22 billion JSW Group which has presence in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital besides steel.

