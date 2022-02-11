Friday, Feb 11, 2022
JSW Crude Steel Output Surges 15% In January

The production of its flat-rolled products increased by 23 per cent to 12.47 LT over 10.14 LT in January 2021.     

The company's crude steel production was at 14.32 lakh tonne (LT) in January 2021.

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 3:10 pm

JSW Steel on Friday reported a 15 per cent rise in crude steel production at 16.46 lakh tonne for the month of January.

The company's crude steel production was at 14.32 lakh tonne (LT) in January 2021, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.

 "JSW Steel reported the crude steel production for the month of January 2022 at 16.46 lakh tonne, that grew by 15 per cent Y-o-Y on a standalone basis," the filing said.
   
 The production of its flat-rolled products increased by 23 per cent to 12.47 LT over 10.14 LT in January 2021.
    
Its output of long-rolled products registered a growth of 4 per cent to 3.74 LT, as against 3.59 LT in January 2021.
   
The expansion project at Dolvi works, which commenced commercial operations in November last year is gradually ramping up capacity utilisation.
   
JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $13 billion JSW Group. As one of the country's leading business houses, JSW Group also has other business interests in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.

