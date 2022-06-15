Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
As part of the agreement “Jio-bp will provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with access to ‘Jio-bp pulse’ branded battery swapping stations for last-mile delivery,” the statement added

The collaboration with Zomato is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment, according to the statement

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 5:25 pm

Jio-bp - a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and BP Plc - and Zomato, on Wednesday, announced that they have entered an agreement to support the latter to achieve a 100 per cent electric vehicle (EV) fleet by 2030.

According to an official statement, the two companies “have entered an agreement to support Zomato’s commitment towards The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative of 100 per cent EV fleet by 2030.”

As part of the agreement “Jio-bp will provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with access to ‘Jio-bp pulse’ branded battery swapping stations for last-mile delivery,” the statement added.

Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. The joint venture’s (JV) electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. 

The collaboration with Zomato is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment, the statement read further. 

Operating under the brand ‘Jio-bp’, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp. 

The joint venture leverages Reliance’s presence across the country and its consumers through the Jio digital platform.

