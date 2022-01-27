Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Jaguar Commences Bookings For New Range Rover SV: Specifications, Other Details Here

The SUV will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase (LWB) body designs. -

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 3:36 pm

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for new Range Rover SV in India with a choice of design themes, details and materials.

The model comes with a new 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine, which delivers a power of 390 kW and torque of 750 Nm and a 3-litre diesel powertrain that delivers a power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm. 

The SUV will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase (LWB) body designs, including a five-seat LWB configuration for the first time.

LWB customers also have the option of specifying the four-seat SV Signature Suite with an electrically deployable club table and integrated refrigerator. 

"The new Range Rover SV adds more luxury and personalisation options thus, enabling our clients to create a truly individual Range Rover that embodies their own character and personality," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

New Range Rover SV customers can choose from a selection of the standard colour palette or one of 14 additional colours in the SV Bespoke Premium Palette, the automaker noted.

Customers can also specify a contrast roof in either Narvik Black or Corinthian Bronze (SV Serenity theme only), depending on the body colour chosen, it added.

Among other things, customers can also choose from 12 different types of wheels that can be specified, depending on the powertrain and design theme.

