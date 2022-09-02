Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

It's Not India's Decade, It's India's Century: McKinsey's Sternfels

McKinsey plans a 'disproportionate commitment' to India and that's why its global board will be coming to the country in December

McKinsey & Co CEO Bob Sternfels
McKinsey & Co CEO Bob Sternfels

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 3:56 pm

McKinsey & Co CEO Bob Sternfels has said that India would be the world's future expertise manufacturing unit as it should have 20 per cent of the globe's working inhabitants by 2047. 

Sternfels said it will not just be India's decade, but India's century, with all key components in place – a big working inhabitants, multinational corporations reimagining world provide chains, and a rustic leapfrogging at digital scale-to obtain one thing particular not only for the Indian financial system, however probably for the world.

"Many individuals have stated that it is India’s decade. I truly assume it is India’s century once we have a look at a few of the uncooked components right here. India is the longer term expertise manufacturing unit for the world. By 2047, India would have 20 per cent of the world’s working inhabitants,” Sternfels said in an interview with Economic Times.

"India has leapfrogged on the digital scale. All these are the uncooked supplies to do one thing particular for not solely the Indian financial system however probably for the world," he added.

McKinsey plans a "disproportionate commitment" to India and that's why its global board will be coming to the country in December. 

The firm has 5,000 people in India, a number he wants to double to 10,000. 

Sternfels also spoke about the current scandals which have hit McKinsey, the state of the worldwide financial system, inflation woes and deglobalisation.

Reacting to a question regarding what the CEOs are telling concerning the state of their corporations, Sternfels said, "One of many issues that I did over the previous 12 months was get out and speak to purchasers, and I've talked to over 500 of our CEOs within the final 12 months.

Related stories

Net-Zero Target Requires World To Modify High Emission Diets Like Beef and Lamb: McKinsey Report

China Surpasses USA In Wealth Gain Says: McKinsey & Co Report

Banks In Emerging Markets Failing To Convert Increased Adoption Of Digital Banking Into Digital Sales, McKinsey Survey Finds

"CEOs now wish to play offence and protection on the similar time. So defensive measures… shore up the steadiness sheet, enhance effectivity, and make sure the firm can face up to shocks. They’re additionally saying, my steadiness sheet is more healthy than it was in both of these downturns. And I wish to truly take two or three large strategic bets in order that I can come out on prime," he added.

Tags

Business National McKinsey&Company Bob Sternfels McKinsey's CEO India Economy
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot