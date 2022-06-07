iOS 16, Redesigned MacBook Air, More: Here's Everything Apple Announced At WWDC 2022

Apple concluded its Worldwide Developer Conference 2022 (WWDC 2022) keynote event with some major hardware and software announcements. The Cupertino-based tech giant revealed several updates to its various software platforms including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and WatchOS 9.

It has also announced several new features and customisations to its various operating systems.

WWDC is one of Apple’s biggest events of the year where the company makes announcements about its latest software.

Besides iOS 16, Apple made a major change to its MacBook line-up by showcasing the new Macbook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's M2 chip, the next-gen of Apple’s silicon with a 5-nanometer design.

Here's everything Apple announced at its developer conference:

1) iOS 16

Apple iOS 16 is set to bring some major changes in iPhones, especially with the new lock screen with improved customisation.

Users can pick several widgets and select different typefaces and colour filters to customise lockscreen. Besides, with the update, they can also get live weather conditions on the lockscreen.

There are changes coming in notifications as well to go along with customised wallpapers and Lock Screen.

The lockscreen notifications on iOS will now scroll in from the bottom of the screen for better one hand use.

Apple is also updating Messages and one of the key features coming in iPhones in the ability to edit or undo messages.

Users can also mark messages as unread, allowing them to come back to a conversation at a later time. You can also mark 'unread' on some threads.

Apple is also bringing SharePlay, which lets you watch a streamed movie in sync with a friend, in iMessage with iOS 16.

Apple's Live Text will be able to translate texts from photos, allowing you to read things in different languages.

The company is bringing Apple Maps support to eleven more countries later this year, including Belgium, France, Israel, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, etc.

Apple has also announced the ability to multiple stops on Apple Maps — up to 15 stops can now be added in advance.

Apple CarPlay is getting a massive overhaul — Apple is basically looking to take over your car’s entire instrument cluster. It’ll support things like speed readouts, fuel gauges, AC control, etc.

Focus mode can now be activated from the lock screen. It will also allow users to filter several apps for focus modes, including email, and features from apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages and Safari.

This functionality will also be extended to third party apps, according to the company.

Users can also schedule emails and are even given a moment to cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox. Mail can detect if the user forgot to include an important part of their message, such as an attachment.

Users also have the option to resurface a message at any date and time with Remind Later, and Follow Up suggestions automatically remind users to follow up on an email if they have not received a response.

2) A Redesigned MacBook Air With Apple's M2 Chip

New MacBook Air 2022

The Apple WWDC 2022 was not just about software as Apple announced a redesigned MacBook Air with the next-generation M2 chip, the next generation of Apple silicon.

The 2022 MacBook Air features a larger 13.6-inch display with a notch that houses a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam.

The new MacBook Air comes with two Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charging support, and a headphone jack.

The 2022 MacBook Air with M2 chip starts at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,09,900 for education. The new MacBook Air is available in four colours – silver, space grey, starlight gold and midnight blue.

Apple also announced the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip which will start at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,19,900 for education.

Both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro variants will be available in India from July.

3) New macOS Ventura

Mac OS Ventura

Apple has finally unveiled the macOS Ventura at WWDC 2022 with a bunch of new features like Stage Manager, upgraded Spotlight and more.

The macOS Ventura features new multitasking tools, such as Stage Manager, which lets you group windows and switch quickly between apps.

The Stage Manager will rearrange all windows to the side, and brings one app front and center giving the feel of a new multidesktop. Users will be able to pair apps, Notes and Pages together and cycle through them by clicking.

The macOS Ventura will also offer improved Spotlight support, an updated mail app, an improved Safari browser, upgraded Metal software for power gaming, and others. There will also be a new feature for password protection, called Passkeys which can be created for each website by using Face ID or Touch ID. The passkeys are securely synced across Apple devices, including Apple TV.

4) watchOS 9

Apple Watch OS9

The watchOS 9 brings several changes to the Apple Watch ecosystem. New features include new complications, watch faces, notifications, and the ability to pin apps.

The Workout app is also getting new features with the release, including new running metrics and heart rate zones. The company has also updated the Fitness app for iOS, bringing new health and activity tracking features to iPhone users without an Apple Watch.

The updated sleep tracking in watchOS 9 will provide more insights with the introduction of sleep stages.

Apple has also added four new watch faces: Lunar, Astronomy, Play Time, and Metropolitan.

5) iPadOS

iPad OS

Apple confirmed the details and new features that are coming to iPads this year with the new iPadOS 16 version. The company has added new multi-tasking abilities to its popular tablet.

However, the new Stage Manager for multitasking works on iPads powered by Apple's M1 chipset only.

Apple is introducing a new app called Freeform later this year. It’s a collaborative whiteboard app that lets people work on a document at the same time. It seems a lot like what’s been available in Microsoft Office and Google Docs for years.

The new software lets two people easily collaborate on iPads. Users can message one another or start a FaceTime call to discuss what they’re working on. They can also see which tabs users are looking at in the tabs bar.