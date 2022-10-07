Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

IOL Chemicals Gets EU Regulatory Nod For Supply Of Ethyl Acetate

In a statement, the company said it has received the REACH certification, which will open a window to IOL to export ethyl acetate across the European market

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 3:23 pm

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received regulatory approval from the European Union for the supply of a chemical, ethyl acetate.

IOL started production of ethyl acetate in 1996 and exports it to more than 40 countries. Ethyl acetate is primarily used as a solvent and diluent. It is also used in nail varnish remover, circuit board cleaners, paints and perfumes.

In a statement, the company said it has received the REACH certification, which will open a window to IOL to export ethyl acetate across the European market.

The REACH is an EU regulation adopted to strengthen the protection of human health and the environment. The law aims at boosting the competitiveness of the EU chemicals sector, it said.

IOL also announced the appointment of REACHLaw as their only representative (OR) to assist the company in broadening arms and expanding its territory in European nations.

IOL said it has the largest single-location plant of ethyl acetate in India with a production capacity of 120,000 tonnes per annum. Besides ethyl acetate, the company also produces other key speciality chemicals.
 

Tags

Business IOL Chemicals Ethyl Acetate REACH Certification Speciality Chemicals
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls