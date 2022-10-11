Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Infosys Board To Decide On Share Buyback On Thursday

IT major Infosys said that its board will take up the proposal and decide on the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares in the company meeting, ahead of the second quarter results.

IT company Infosys
IT company Infosys File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 8:15 am

IT major Infosys Ltd on Monday said its board would decide on a proposal for share buyback in its meeting to be held on Thursday.  
     
The board of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.  
     
The board will finalise the company's second quarter results on October 13.  
     
Under a share buyback or repurchase, a company buys back its own shares from investors or shareholders. It is seen as an alternative, tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders.  
     
Shares of Infosys closed at Rs 1,465 per unit, up 0.95 per cent on the BSE. Last year, the Infosys board had approved an up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback plan, which commenced on June 25, 2021. 

Tags

Business Infosys Infosys Q2 Results Infosys Share Buyback IT Company Business Indian Economy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments Condemned By Anti-Defamation League

Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments Condemned By Anti-Defamation League