Industry Leaders Pay Tribute To Rahul Bajaj

Industry leaders on Saturday paid rich tributes to noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj (83) who passed away due to illness at his home in Pune.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra stated: “I stand on the shoulders of giants. Thank you, Rahulbhai, for letting me clamber up onto your broad shoulders, advising me, cheering me on, encouraging me to be bold. Your footprints on the sands of Indian Business will never be extinguished."

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted: "Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman Of Bajaj Group, Dies At 83 - I am devastated - he was a dear dear friend and will miss him dearly. The country has lost a great son & nation builder."

TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan stated that Bajaj strode across the Indian industrial landscape like a colossus.

"He was among the few stars who created the Indian automotive industry. He was a pioneer who established a culture of quality and technology. He stood for high integrity in business and stuck to his principles. Rahul played a key role in industry bodies around the world like World Economic Forum and CII and was very well respected. He will be sorely missed," he stated.

Expressing similar feelings, Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania stated that the passing away of Rahul Bajaj, the patriarch of the Bajaj Group, one of the largest diversified groups of India, is a terrible loss to the corporate world.

"The doyen of the Indian business world will be missed for his intellectual honesty and straightforwardness. His contribution to the auto industry and steering the group during the license raj days will always be remembered. In immeasurable manner he has contributed to the growth of Maharashtra and the country. On behalf of the Raymond Group I offer my sincere condolences to the Bajaj family," he said in a statement.

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka tweeted: "The 'spine' of Indian business cracks. A close family friend, he was a visionary, straight talking and very respected for his value systems. An era ends! He leaves behind the two most capable sons in Indian industry, Rajiv and Sanjiv."

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak noted: "Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him."

Suzlon Group Chairman and Managing Director Tulsi Tanti stated that Bajaj kept the flag of Indian Inc flying high at all times.

"His contribution to India is unparalleled. His efforts to promote local manufacturing has helped build the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat since decades. For me this is a personal loss since he was one of our oldest customers who demonstrated faith in wind energy and Suzlon since its early times.

"At the very onset of my journey he put his faith in me which I will never forget. Bajaj will be an inspiration for generations to come. His absence and the void created thereof will be difficult to fill for a long time," he noted.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee noted that Rahul Bajaj not only guided the industry body on all matters but well protected it on so many issues.

"His leadership was available for just everything for us. His advice on all critical matters was always available and helped us take the most important decisions at the institution. For him it was always the country first - a principle we applied to all our policy advocacy. He was the only person to be CII's President for two terms in 1979/80 and in 1999/2000. His mentorship would be deeply missed by all at the Industry and CII," he added.

In a statement, FADA President Vinkesh Gulati termed the sudden demise of Rahul Bajaj as shocking and noted that it was an irreparable loss not only for the automobile industry but also for the entire country.

"When India started opening up its economy, Rahul ji made Bajaj a shining star in India's growth story...On behalf of the entire dealer community, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the members of bereaved family and also pray to the almighty that the departed soul finds eternal peace up there," he stated.