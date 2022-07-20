IndusInd Bank Net Profit Jumps 61% To Rs 1,631 Crore In June Quarter

IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a 60.5 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 1,631.02 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly due to a fall in bad loans.

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,016.11 crore in the year-ago period.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the bank's total income increased to Rs 10,113.29 crore as against Rs 9,298.07 crore in the same period a year ago.

Interest income in the June quarter rose 9.5 per cent to Rs 8,181.77 crore compared to the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The bank witnessed an improvement in its gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) at 2.35 per cent of the gross advances at the end of June as against 2.88 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, the figure for the latest June quarter is higher than 2.27 per cent recorded in the March quarter.

The bank's net NPAs or bad loans fell to 0.67 per cent (Rs 1,661.21 crore) from 0.84 per cent (Rs 1,759.59 crore) on an annual basis.

Sequentially, it was higher compared to 0.64 per cent (Rs 1,529.83 crore).

According to the filing, there was decrease in provisioning and contingencies requirement on an yearly basis, with the bank keeping aside Rs 1,250.99 crore for the June quarter. In the year-ago period, an amount of Rs 1,779.33 crore was set aside for the purpose.

In the March quarter, the provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 1,461.62 crore.

Shares of IndusInd Bank rose 1.15 per cent to close at Rs 878.45 apiece on BSE.

