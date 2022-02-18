Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

IndiGo Takes Delivery Of A320 Neo Plane Powered With Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The A320 neo plane, which took off from Toulouse in France on Thursday, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday.

IndiGo Takes Delivery Of A320 Neo Plane Powered With Sustainable Aviation Fuel
IndiGo Airlines @Indigo6E

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 2:06 pm

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday took delivery of the first aircraft from Airbus that operated on a blend of sustainable aviation fuel and normal fuel.

The A320 neo plane, which took off from Toulouse in France on Thursday, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here on Friday.

"IndiGo - has taken delivery of its first aircraft operating on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from Airbus.

"This is the first international flight operated by any Indian carrier using SAF," the airline said In a release.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, "we are pleased to take delivery of this Airbus aircraft which will run on Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as part of our journey towards sustainable aviation".

Tags

Business Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Ukraine Legalises Cryptocurrencies Amid Soaring Tensions With Russia

Ukraine Legalises Cryptocurrencies Amid Soaring Tensions With Russia

Who Is Chitra Ramkrishna? All You Need To Know About Himalayan Yogi Influence in NSE Case

Coal India Fuel Supply Stands At 575 mn Tonnes So Far This Fiscal

Vedanta To Invest Up To $20 billion In Semiconductor Biz In India, Roll Out By 2025

IndiaMART, 4 Other Indian Markets In US Notorious Markets List

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless