Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

IndiGo Narrows Loss To Rs 1,064 Crore In June Quarter On Higher Income

The Q1 loss was 66.5 per cent less than the loss incurred by the airline in the corresponding period a year ago, IndiGo said in a statement

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 5:49 pm

Private airline IndiGo on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 1,064 crore for the quarter ending June due to high fuel prices and a weak rupee.

The Q1 loss was 66.5 per cent less than the loss incurred by the airline in the corresponding period a year ago, IndiGo said in a statement.

The total income of India's largest airline in the first quarter of 2022-23 was Rs 13,019 crore against Rs 3,170 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it stated.

However, the airline's total expenses jumped over twofold to Rs 14,083 crore in April-June compared to Rs 6,344 crore in April-June 2021-22, it mentioned.

Fuel cost soared by more than fourfold to Rs 5,990 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,215 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said.

While IndiGo's load factor (occupancy rate) was 58.7 per cent in Q1 of 2021-22, it increased to 79.6 per cent in Q1 of 2022-23, it noted.

The airline's CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the carrier's performance in Q1 was impressive.

"We reported the highest ever revenue generated by the company and thereby produced profits at an operational level. However, cost pressures on fuel and foreign exchange prevented us from translating this strong revenue performance into net profitability," he mentioned.

While our financial performance in the second quarter will be challenged by weak seasonality, the long-term revenue trend remains strong, he stated.
 

Tags

Business IndiGo IndiGo Q1 Earnings IndiGo Q1 Profit IndiGo Earnings IndiGo Sales IndiGo Results
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists