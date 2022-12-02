Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Indian Navy Warships Shivalik, Kamorta Visit Vietnam To Mark 50 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

The Indian and Vietnamese navies aim to enhance their bilateral defence cooperation through military diplomacy

Indian Naval Ship Shivalik
Indian Naval Ship Shivalik Ministry of Defence

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 2:45 pm

As India and Vietnam celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties, Indian Naval Ships (INS) Shivalik and Kamorta visit Ho Chi Minh City. Both navies will participate in strategic interactions to enhance bilateral defence cooperation, according to a Ministry of Defence press release. The two Indian Navy (IN) ships were forward-deployed in the South China Sea prior to their Vietnam visit. Ho Chi Minh City also welcomed INS Sahyadri and Kadmatt earlier this year.

INS Shivalik and Kamorta just returned from Busan, Korea. These warships were in Korea from November 21 to 23 last month to hold discussions on bolstering maritime cooperation between the Indian and Korean Navies. Vice Admiral Kang Dong Hun of the Korean Navy met Shri Amit Kumar, India’s Ambassador to South Korea, aboard INS Shivalik.

In August this year, Vietnam’s army participated in a field-training exercise with the Indian Army. This was the first instance of the Vietnamese Army participating in a joint-exercise with a foreign army. The fact that the Vietnamese Army did so with the Indian Army is a testament to the strong relationship between the two countries.

Both the Shivalik and the Kamorta are indigenously-designed and -produced warships. The Shivalik is a multi-role guided missile frigate while the Kamorta is an anti-submarine warfare corvette, as per the Indian Navy.

In November this year, both warships participated in Exercise Malabar, the five-day-long Quad naval wargames. It was held off the coast of Yokusaka, Japan.

These warships operate under the IN’s Visakhapatnam-based Eastern Command and they host a range of potent weapons, sensors, and multi-role helicopters.

The design, construction, and deployment of such ships vindicate India’s maritime capabilities.

Business Indian Navy Vietnamese Navy India-Vietnam Ties Military Diplomacy Naval Outreach Ho Chi Minh City INS Shivalik INS Kamorta Eastern Command
