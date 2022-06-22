Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Indian Delegation Led By CEA Nageswaran To Visit Sri Lanka On Thursday

The visit is consequent to the meetings held by Sri Lankan envoy in New Delhi Milinda Moragoda with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 20, the report said

Indian Delegation Led By CEA Nageswaran To Visit Sri Lanka On Thursday
V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 6:14 pm

An Indian government delegation led by Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran will arrive here on Thursday to assess Sri Lanka’s economic conditions and examine whether another tranche of financial package needs to be disbursed to the island nation, which is in the midst of an unprecedented economic turmoil. 

The delegation led by Nageswaran will stay in the country for three hours and hold talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.  

The visit is consequent to the meetings held by Sri Lankan envoy in New Delhi Milinda Moragoda with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 20, the report said.  

Related stories

Indian Delegation To Assess Economic Conditions In Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Crisis: Why Roshan Mahanama, 1996 World Cup Star, Served Tea And Buns To Public

India has extended multi-pronged assistance to the people of Sri Lanka in the last few months in line with its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and as an earnest friend and partner of Sri Lanka.  

The support from India ranges from economic assistance of close to $3.5 billion to help secure Sri Lanka’s food, health, and energy security by supplying essential items like food, medicines, fuel, kerosene etc, according to the Indian High Commission here.

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced in Parliament that a team of high-ranking officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is due to arrive in Colombo on Thursday to assess the local economic conditions.

Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka is now facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity, and food.

“Our economy has faced a complete collapse. That is the most serious issue before us today. These issues can only be resolved through the reviving of the Sri Lankan economy. In order to do this, we must first resolve the foreign reserves crisis faced by us,” he said.

He said it is no easy task to revive a country with “a completely collapsed economy, especially one that is dangerously low on foreign reserves”.

Sri Lanka has been facing the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 which has prompted an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas, and fuel across the island nation.

The nearly-bankrupt country, with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in foreign debt default, had announced in April that it is suspending nearly $7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about $25 billion due through 2026.

Sri Lanka's total foreign debt stands at $51 billion.

The Indian credit lines since January this year have provided a lifeline to Sri Lanka amid growing public dissent over the worsening economic conditions.

Tags

Business Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran CEA V Anantha Nageswaran CEA Nageswaran President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Chief Economic Advisor
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL-W Vs IND-W: Preview, Schedule, Squads

SL-W Vs IND-W: Preview, Schedule, Squads

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future