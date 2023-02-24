Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India's Rise Unstoppable, To Become 3rd Largest Economy By Turn Of Decade: Jagdeep Dhankar

Home Business

India's Rise Unstoppable, To Become 3rd Largest Economy By Turn Of Decade: Jagdeep Dhankar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak, IARI Director A K Singh among other officials were present at the event

Dhankar said agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy
Dhankar said agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 3:39 pm

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said India is a rising star in the global economy primarily due to agriculture and agri-based industry, and the country's rise is "unstoppable." Addressing the occasion of the 61st convocation of Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Dhankar said: "In September 2022, India became the 5th largest economy in the world. It has not come easily. It has been a cesarean."

He said agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy. It is primarily because of the agriculture and agri-based industry, India is a rising star in the global economy. Dhankar further said India that everyone is seeing today is wonderful. "India's rise is unstoppable. ...we are the most hotspot destination of opportunities and investment," he noted.

Such an ecosystem has been developed that affirmative policies are in place to attract talent and investment, he added. Dhankar also said the country can feed the world. By the end of the decade, India will be the third largest economy in the world. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak, IARI Director A K Singh among other officials were present at the event.

Related stories

PM Modi Flags High Debt In Developing Nations, Asks G20 To Focus On Most Vulnerable Citizens

Uncertainties Cloud Global Economy, G20 Nations Must Resolutely Address Challenges: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Bilateral Meetings With G20 Ministers; Pitches For Global Framework To Regulate Cryptocurrencies

About 402 students, including 14 foreign students, received the degrees on the successful completion of their masters and doctoral programs.

Tags

Business Jagdeep Dhankar Indian Economy Business Agriculture
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion