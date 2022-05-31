India's GDP rose by 8.7% in FY22, compared with a contraction of 6.6% in FY21.

In January-March period, the GDP however slowed 4.1 per cent from 5.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter as soaring prices slowed down consumer spending.

Inflation jumped to an eight-year high of 7.8 per cent in April and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was forced to raise repo rate by 40 basis points earlier this month in an unscheduled meeting.

The full year GDP data released today highlights the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and rising crude prices has had on India’s growth. High crude prices have aided global inflation in commodity prices. Food prices have been on fire as the longer-than-anticipated Russia-Ukraine war disrupted global supply chains.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman soon followed it up by announcing a host of measures to provide a safety net to India’s poor, reeling under the pressure of continuously rising prices. Primary among them was a cut in central excise on petrol and diesel.

The Centre announced the excise duty on petrol will be slashed by Rs 8 per litre, while the excise duty on diesel would be reduced by Rs 6 per litre. With this, petrol will be cheaper by Rs 9.5, whereas diesel will be cheaper by Rs 7.

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted India’s demand conditions due to large-scale job losses and salary cuts. This affected the consumption-driven growth story. Just as the country was gearing up to overcome the setback, the Russia-Ukraine war crippled global supply chains, pushing up prices of everything, from essentials to confectionary.

The manufacturing sector is also still reeling from the impact of the subsequent Covid waves. Industrial production growth remained subdued at 1.9 per cent in March compared to a year ago, mainly due to poor performance by the manufacturing sector which showed staggered impact of the third wave of the pandemic. The IIP growth was 1.5 per cent in January as well as February this year amid the third wave of Covid-19. It was just 1 per cent in November and December last year. Factory output grew by 4.2 per cent in October 2021.