India, Oman Officials Hold Discussions On Bilateral Air Services

Officials from India and Oman on Wednesday discussed various issues related to bilateral air services. In a series of tweets, the civil aviation ministry said a bilateral air services meeting was held between the Omani and the Indian delegations in the national capital.

While the Indian delegation was led by civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal, the Omani side was led by Naif Ali Al-Abri, the President of Civil Aviation Authority Oman. "The delegations included specialists in air transport and air navigation to address issues related to updating of the air transport agreement, development of air routes and space, & expanding the number of flights between the two nations," the ministry said in a tweet. Details about the bilateral air services agreement could not be immediately ascertained.