Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

India-EU Trade Pact: Next Round Of Talks From November-End

India's bilateral trade with the EU rose by 43.5 per cent to USD 116.36 billion in 2021-22.  

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 8:09 am

The next round of talks between India and the European Union (EU) on a proposed free trade agreement, which aims at boosting trade and investments between the two regions, is scheduled to start from the end of this month, an official said. 
     
India and the EU on June 17 this year formally resumed negotiations on the proposed agreement, after a gap of over eight years. 
     
"The EU delegation will be here on November 28 for the third round of talks for India-EU Trade and Investment Agreement, including the Geographical Indications (GI)," the official said. 
     
The second round of negotiations were held in Brussels. India's bilateral trade with the EU rose by 43.5 per cent to USD 116.36 billion in 2021-22.  
     
At present, the EU is India's second largest trading partner after the US, and the second largest destination for Indian exports.

According to the commerce ministry, the trade agreement with the EU would help India in further expanding and diversifying its exports of goods and services, including securing the value chains.  
     
Both sides are aiming for the trade negotiations to be broad-based, balanced, and comprehensive, based on the principles of fairness and reciprocity. 
     
A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

Tags

Business India-EU India-EU Trade Pact Business Economy European Union (EU)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Won't Contest Elections Myself: Prashant Kishor

Won't Contest Elections Myself: Prashant Kishor

Secularism Under Siege: Several Parts Of Indian Subcontinent Witness Demise Of Pluralism

Secularism Under Siege: Several Parts Of Indian Subcontinent Witness Demise Of Pluralism