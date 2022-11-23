Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

India-Australia Trade Pact To Help Boost Garment Exports: AEPC

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Naren Goenka said the duty-free access for the sector to Australia under the trade pact will bring domestic exporters at par with global competitors and make local products competitive.

Trade
Trade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 8:00 pm

Implementation of the free trade agreement between India and Australia will help boost garment exports, AEPC said on Wednesday.
    
The agreement was approved by the Australian Parliament on Wednesday, paving the way for its rollout.
    
Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Naren Goenka said the duty-free access for the sector to Australia under the trade pact will bring domestic exporters at par with global competitors and make local products competitive.
    
"This will also provide a good opportunity for the Australian companies to embrace China plus one policy," he said.
    
Recently, an AEPC delegation participated in the International Sourcing Expo in Australia. 
    
Goenka said that the Australian companies are eagerly waiting to forge stronger ties and source garment and textiles products from India and this deal will be a shot in the arm for them. 
    
"AEPC will be facilitating the Indian companies to connect with the right partners through its export promotion initiatives," he added.
    
Australia has traditionally been a major trading partner for the Indian garment industry with exports occupying a share of about 4 per cent of total Australian garment imports. 
    
"The zero-duty deal with Australia in the southern hemisphere will keep Indian factories fully utilised during its lean period with orders for spring and summer products that Indian players are best in," he noted. 
 

Tags

Business Apparel Export Promotion Council India-Australia Trade Pact Trade Pact Indian Garment Industry
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?