Important Information For August 1 Stock Trading Strategy

The key benchmark indices are likely to start in positive territory today as indicated by global cues.

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 31 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 17,262.50, signaling Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday.

On Friday, the Sensex jumped 712 points to close at 57,570.25. The Nifty50 also rose 229 points to end at a 3-month high and close above the 17,100 mark.

Global stocks rose on Friday as traders bet a weakening US economy could slow the pace of monetary tightening in the US, while the dollar struggled broadly against its rivals.

Dow Jones gained 0.97 per cent, Nasdaq shot up 1.88 per cent, S&P 500 went 1.42 per cent north whereas Small Cap 2000 finished 0.77 per cent higher.

FII DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought Rs 1,046.32 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought Rs 6,721.30 crore worth of shares on July 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Oil Prices

Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.

Stocks to watch out for today

ITC, Varun Beverages, UPL, Zomato, are among companies that will announce their quarterly earnings today

Asian Markets

Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as disappointing Chinese economic data fed doubts last week's rally on Wall Street could be sustained in the face of determined policy tightening by global central banks.