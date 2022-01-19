ICICI Lombard General Q3 Profit Remains Flat At Rs 318 Crore

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Wednesday reported a marginal 1.2 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 318 crore for December quarter 2021-22.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 314 crore in the year-ago period, the non-life insurer said in a regulatory filing.

Gross direct premium income (GDPI) increased to Rs 4,699 crore from Rs 4,034 crore, against the industry's 4.9 per cent growth. Excluding crop segment, GDPI of the company was at Rs 4,626 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year as against Rs 4,034 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

"Solvency ratio was 245 per cent at December 31, 2021, as against 249 per cent at September 30, 2021, and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 150 per cent. The solvency ratio was 290 per cent on March 31, 2021," it said.