Hyundai Motor Sales Increase 5% In August

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales to 62,210 units in August.

The company had dispatched 59,068 units to its dealers in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Its domestic sales rose 6 per cent to 49,510 units against 46,866 units in August 2021, the company added.

The company's exports last month stood at 12,700 units, up 4 per cent from 12,202 units in August 2021.

"With the continuously improving semi-conductor situation, supplies continue to go up enabling us to serve our beloved customers with their car in the festival season that has kicked off in India with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.

The newly launched premium SUV Tucson has also received an overwhelming customer response with robust booking numbers, he added.