Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Hyundai Motor India's Total Sales Rise 14% In June

The company had sold a total of 54,474 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 4:14 pm

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported a 14.5 per cent increase in its total sales at 62,351 units in June. 

The company had sold a total of 54,474 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 49,001 units last month as compared with 40,496 units in June last year, a growth of 21 per cent, it added.

Exports stood at 13,350 units as against 13,978 units in the year-ago month, down 4.5 per cent.

Related stories

Audi logs 49% sales growth at 1,765 units in Jan-Jun

MG Motor India Reports 27% Growth In Retail Sales At 4,503 Units In June

Macrotech Developers Enters Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 1,200 Crore Sales From 1st Housing Project

"With the semiconductor situation showing signs of easing out, the sales numbers have again started showing a positive trend," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.

Further, he said, the newly launched Hyundai Venue has also received good customer response. 

Tags

Business National Hyundai Cars Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Creta Hyundai Verna Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Tucson Hyundai Santa Fe Hyundai I20 Active Hyundai Santro
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera