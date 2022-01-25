Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Hyundai Creta Tops SUV Exports In 2021 In India

Overseas shipments of the model grew 26.17 per cent year-on-year over 2020 when it had dispatched 25 995 units. In total, the automaker noted that it exported 42,238 SUVs last year.

Hyundai Creta Tops SUV Exports In 2021 In India
In total, the automaker noted that it exported 42,238 SUVs last year. - Outlook India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 6:00 pm

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said its model Creta has led the SUV exports from India in 2021 with dispatches of 32,799 units.

Overseas shipments of the model grew 26.17 per cent year-on-year over 2020 when it had dispatched 25 995 units.

In total, the automaker noted that it exported 42,238 SUVs last year.

"Ever since its global debut, Creta has been a runaway success in domestic and international markets alike. It has been successful in evoking aspirations and has stood the test of time by retaining customer appreciation, thereby playing a strategic role in Hyundai’s Global SUV portfolio," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD & CEO Un Soo Kim said in a statement.
 
With Creta being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands across the company's overseas markets as well, he added.

Besides Creta, the automaker exported 7,698 units of Venue and 1,741 units of Creta Grand (Alcazar).

Overall, HMIL registered cumulative exports of 1,30,380 units in 2021, achieving significant growth of 31.8 per cent over 2020 despite the constraints of the global semiconductor crisis and intermittent lockdown in various global markets.
 
HMIL forms a critical part of Hyundai Motor Company’s global export hub.

It currently exports to around 85 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific.

The company has recently begun shipments of the new N Line and LPG variants of existing models in key markets such as South Africa and Peru, respectively. 

Tags

Business National Hyundai Cars Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Creta
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Indonesian Financial Services Authority Warns Firms On Crypto; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rise    

Indonesian Financial Services Authority Warns Firms On Crypto; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rise    

Singapore Based Crypto Exchange, Vauld Lists 230+ Crypto Assets

Unilever To Lay Off 1,500 Staff As Part Of Restructuring

Net-Zero Target Requires World To Modify High Emission Diets Like Beef and Lamb: McKinsey Report

SC To Hear SpiceJet's Plea Against Madras HC Order In Winding Up Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare