Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Sales Jump 65% In June

In the domestic market, the sales grew 65 per cent to 3,55,560 units in June 2022 as compared with 2,12,453 units in the same month last year
Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:52 pm

Two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported a 65 per cent year-on-year growth in its total two-wheeler sales at 3,83,882 units in June. 

The company had sold a total of 2,32,497 vehicles in June 2021, HMSI said in a statement on Friday. 

In the domestic market, the sales grew 65 per cent to 3,55,560 units in June 2022 as compared with 2,12,453 units in the same month last year, it said. 

"The growth expectations with which we set out in the beginning of FY23 is gradually turning into a reality. Timely arrival of monsoon has impacted the economic indicators favourably," Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said. 

He said the company expects the coming months to sustain this upward trend as more customers look for two-wheeler mobility options.

Business Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India HMSI Honda Sales Auto Sector Atsushi Ogata
