Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Hindustan Unilever Gains Over 2% Post December Quarter Earnings

Hindustan Unilever's net profit rose 19 per cent in December quarter to Rs 2,300 crore from Rs 1,938 crore. Its revenue from sales during the quarter came in at Rs 13,196 crore, up 10.25 per cent

Hindustan Unilever Gains Over 2% Post December Quarter Earnings
Hindustan Unilever -

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 11:36 am

Shares of the country's largest FMCG company, Hindustan Unilever, rose as much as 2.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,316 after it reported December quarter earnings post market hours on Thursday. Hindustan Unilever's net profit rose 19 per cent in December quarter to Rs 2,300 crore from Rs 1,938 crore. Its revenue from sales during the quarter came in at Rs 13,196 crore, up 10.25 per cent, as against Rs 11,969 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"Business fundamentals remained strong with handsome market share gains in all our divisions, both urban and rural markets and across price segments. Underlying Volume Growth at 2 per cent was significantly ahead of the market," Hindustan Unilever said in a post-earning statement.

The company’s Chairman and managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said the company has delivered a strong and resilient performance in the quarter despite moderation in market growth and significant levels of commodity inflation.

"I am particularly pleased that the growth is extremely competitive with our market share gains being highest in more than a decade. Our performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, strength of our brands, operational excellence, and dynamic financial management of our business," he said.

However, he added that in the near-term, operating environment will continue to remain challenging.

"In this scenario, we will manage our business with agility, continue to grow our consumer franchise whilst maintaining our margins in a healthy range. We remain confident of the medium to long term potential of Indian FMCG sector and HUL's ability to deliver a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth," Mehta added.

As of 11:31 am, Hindustan Unilever shares traded 1.64 per cent higher at Rs 2,299, outperforming the Nifty which was down 0.88 per cent.
 

Tags

Business Hindustan Unilever Limited
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 Net Profit Surges 3% To Rs 124.73 Crore

FedEx Starts Electric Vehicle Trials In India

SBI Life Profit Jumps 56% To Rs 364 Crore In Q3

JSW Steel Net Profit Jumps 69% To Rs 4,516 Crore In Q3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East