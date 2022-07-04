Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

HDFC Bank Records 21.5% Loan Growth In Q1

Gross transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, the bank's advances grew by around 22.5 per cent over June 30, 2021, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing

undefined
HDFC Bank PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 1:49 pm

Private sector HDFC Bank on Monday said the bank has registered a 21.5 per cent rise in loans to Rs 13,95,000 crore in the first quarter this fiscal.

The credit book was Rs 11,47,700 crore as of June 30 last year.

Gross transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, the bank's advances grew by around 22.5 per cent over June 30, 2021, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 16,05,000 crore as of June 30, 2022, a growth of around 19.3 per cent over Rs 13,45,800 crore as of June 30, 2021, it added.

Related stories

Seven Of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 1.16 Lakh Crore In M-Cap; HDFC Bank Lead Gainer

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 9,533 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with parent Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd, it said. 

On April 4, India's largest private lender HDFC Bank agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24, subject to regulatory approvals.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank. 

Tags

Business HDFC Bank HDFC Bank Loan Growth HDFC Bank Share Price. HDFC Bank Advances HDFC Bank Deposit Growth HDFC Bank Savings Bank Account HDFC Bank Loan Growth Rate HDFC Bank Share Price
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3