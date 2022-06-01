Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Have Urged Multi-National Companies To Set Up R&D Centres In India: DPIIT Secretary

During May 23-25 at WEF meet, the secretary also participated in multiple sessions including on Green Public Procurement, and Joint Governors Policy Meeting on Net Zero Infrastructure

Have Urged Multi-National Companies To Set Up R&D Centres In India: DPIIT Secretary
University of Cambridge Starts Crypto Research Task With IMF, BIS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 2:26 pm

India has urged multi-national companies to set up research and development (R&D) centres in the country as it is going to be the hub of innovation and knowledge for the next two-three decades, a top government official said.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said he asked for this during a series of meetings with global firms on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet in Davos, which concluded recently.

“I have urged them to open R&D centres in India as we are going to be the hub of knowledge and innovation for the next 2-3 decades. Given the success of digital India, a vibrant startup ecosystem, improving infrastructure and a stable macro-economic policy regime, India has emerged as the most attractive investment destination,” Jain told PTI.

Related stories

Tata Motors Sales Surge Nearly Three Folds To 76,210 Units In May

During May 23-25 at WEF meet, the secretary also participated in multiple sessions including on Green Public Procurement, and Joint Governors Policy Meeting on Net Zero Infrastructure.

In addition to this, he also chaired sessions at the India Lounge on transforming the country's energy ambitions to action; realising its digital economy; and building unicorns in India.

MNCs with which the secretary held one-on-one meeting included Marsh McLennan, Procter, Nokia, UPS, Royal Philips, Prosus/ Naspers, and Anheuser-Busch InBe, Roche Diagnostics, LEGO, Schneider Electric, Generali, Vestas, Michelin, and Signify.

Jain said the WEF put forward the India story in a single voice with the central, state and the business leaderships coming together to project India as an attractive investment  destination.

In a session on startups, he stated that India has a strong startup ecosystem with third highest unicorns.

He emphasized that India was a hub for frugal innovation and for the next 2-3 decades, it was going to be an attractive investment destination.

At the WEF, there was a DPIIT lounge and 6 state lounges of Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

The Indian Ministerial delegation consisted of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Health Minister Mansukhlal Mandaviya, and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Tags

Business Department For Promotion Of Industry And Internal Trade DPIIT World Economic Forum WEF R&D Centres Joint Governors Policy Meeting Health Minister Mansukhlal Mandaviya Hardeep Singh Puri
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Check Out KK's Evergreen Tamil Hits, From 'Uyirin Uyire' To 'Appadi Podu'

Check Out KK's Evergreen Tamil Hits, From 'Uyirin Uyire' To 'Appadi Podu'

Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata

Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata