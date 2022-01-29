In the recent hacking incident; hackers have stolen cryptocurrency worth $80 million from Qubit Finance, decentralised finance (DeFi) platform. The company has appealed to hackers to return the stolen cryptocurrency. The value of cryptocurrency stolen makes this the largest hack of 2022 to date, IANS reported.

In the meantime, the price of Bitcoin was up by 3.59 per cent and was trading at $37,734.81 at 5:00 pm, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.66 per cent, down by 0.32 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,548.13, with a rise of 6.83 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 2.67 per cent over the same period and was trading at $390.25. Solana (SOL) up by 9.36 per cent to $96.41 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 5.01 per cent to $1.07.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have witnessed a rise in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin was up by 2.42 per cent while trading at $0.1426 at 5:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 5.02 per cent and was trading at $0.00002148, Dogelon Mars rose by 6.20 per cent and was trading at $0.0000009152, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.03019 and recorded a fall of 32.55 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $1.72 trillion, registering an increase of 4.23 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $78.67 billion, down by 10.36 per cent.

BEAGLE INU (BEAGLE) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 646.47 per cent; it was trading at $0.00004016 at 5:00 pm. On the other hand, Farm Finance (FFT) witnessed maximum loss, falling 99.93 per cent; it was trading at $0.00028.

Latest Update

Bitcoin (BTC) was mentioned over 3 million times on Twitter this week, CryptoRank Platform, a crypto market data aggregation and analytics platform cited data of LunarCrush. Ethereum (ETH), which was mentioned over 814,622 times on Twitter, stood at the second position in terms of its mention on Twitter. Elon Musk backed Dogecoin was mentioned 486,762 times.

Moreover, Basketball star LeBron James has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com on its splashy marketing blitz that already includes actor Matt Damon and naming rights for a Los Angeles sports arena, according to various media reports.