Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Hackers Steal Cryptocurrency Worth $80 Million From Qubit Finance; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rise 

In another recent crypto scam, hackers stole cryptocurrency worth $80 million from a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose 3.59 per cent in the last 24 hours, whereas Ethereum was up by 6.83 per cent. 

Hackers Steal Cryptocurrency Worth $80 Million From Qubit Finance; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rise 
bitcoin -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 6:31 pm

In the recent hacking incident; hackers have stolen cryptocurrency worth $80 million from Qubit Finance, decentralised finance (DeFi) platform. The company has appealed to hackers to return the stolen cryptocurrency. The value of cryptocurrency stolen makes this the largest hack of 2022 to date, IANS reported.  

In the meantime, the price of Bitcoin was up by 3.59 per cent and was trading at $37,734.81 at 5:00 pm, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.66 per cent, down by 0.32 per cent in the last 24 hours. 

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,548.13, with a rise of 6.83 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 2.67 per cent over the same period and was trading at $390.25. Solana (SOL) up by 9.36 per cent to $96.41 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 5.01 per cent to $1.07. 

Meme Coins  

Related stories

Traded Cryptocurrency In 2021? Here's How To Approach Taxes

Elon Musk Tweet Fires Up Dogecoin Again; Russia May Not Ban Cryptocurrencies Fully

Indonesian Financial Services Authority Warns Firms On Crypto; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rise    

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have witnessed a rise in the last 24 hours.  

Dogecoin was up by 2.42 per cent while trading at $0.1426 at 5:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 5.02 per cent and was trading at $0.00002148, Dogelon Mars rose by 6.20 per cent and was trading at $0.0000009152, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.03019 and recorded a fall of 32.55 per cent. 

Overall Scenario 

The global crypto market cap was $1.72 trillion, registering an increase of 4.23 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $78.67 billion, down by 10.36 per cent. 

BEAGLE INU (BEAGLE) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 646.47 per cent; it was trading at $0.00004016 at 5:00 pm. On the other hand, Farm Finance (FFT) witnessed maximum loss, falling 99.93 per cent; it was trading at $0.00028. 

Latest Update  

Bitcoin (BTC) was mentioned over 3 million times on Twitter this week, CryptoRank Platform, a crypto market data aggregation and analytics platform cited data of LunarCrush. Ethereum (ETH), which was mentioned over 814,622 times on Twitter, stood at the second position in terms of its mention on Twitter. Elon Musk backed Dogecoin was mentioned 486,762 times.  

Moreover, Basketball star LeBron James has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com on its splashy marketing blitz that already includes actor Matt Damon and naming rights for a Los Angeles sports arena, according to various media reports. 

Tags

Business Crypto Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

EPFO onboards Air India, takes into fold 7,453 airline employees for social security benefits

EPFO onboards Air India, takes into fold 7,453 airline employees for social security benefits

Know About Countries Introducing Bill To Make Bitcoin A Legal Tender 

SBI Revokes Recruitment Guidelines Regarding Pregnant Woman After Severe Criticism 

Fintech Industry Hopes For Incentives In Budget To Push Financial Inclusion

NGT Asks 100 Industrial Units In Maharashtra To Pay Rs 186 Crore Compensation For Water Pollution

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway