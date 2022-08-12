Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Grasim Industries Q1 Profit Rises 13% To Rs 2,759 Crore

Revenue from operations was up 40.77 per cent at Rs 28,041.54 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 19,919.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 3:20 pm

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Friday reported 12.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,758.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,447.97 crore for April-June 2021-22, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 40.77 per cent at Rs 28,041.54 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 19,919.40 crore in the year-ago period. 

Total expenses were at Rs 24,393.95 crore as against Rs 16,853.28 crore.

Shares of Grasim Industries were trading at Rs 1,645.15 apiece on BSE, up 2.83 per cent from the previous close.

Business Grasim Industries Grasim Industries Q1 Earnings Grasim Industries Results Grasim Industries Profit Grasim Industries Q1 Revenue
