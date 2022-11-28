Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Govt To Make e-Filing Of Consumer Complaints Mandatory From April 2023: Official

Currently, people can file complaints before consumer commissions or courts, both in physical and online mode

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 8:39 pm

The government will make e-filing of consumer complaints compulsory from April next year, a move that is also expected to help in faster redressal of the grievances, a senior official said on Monday.

Currently, people can file complaints before consumer commissions or courts, both in physical and online mode.

The electronic filing (e-filing) option for consumer complaints was introduced on September 7, 2020.

"Looking at the success of e-filing, we are going to make it mandatory from April 1, 2023 for all consumer commissions in the country," the official at the consumer affairs ministry told PTI.

According to the official, the mandatory e-filing of complaints will also help people file consumer complaints directly without the help of a lawyer at his or her choice.

Once the complaints are in the form of e-filings, it will facilitate speedier disposal of the cases, the official added.

To address consumer grievances, there is a three-tier system starting with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (DCDRF). At the state level, it is the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and at the national level, it is the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The ministry has taken several measures to strengthen infrastructure of consumer courts in the country to facilitate easy filing and early disposal of cases. 

Related stories

SC Stays Calcutta HC Order Of CBI Probe Into Filing Of Plea By WBSSC In Teachers' Recruitment Scam

Late ITR Filing Deadline Is Dec 31: Choose Co-Browsing Feature For Help From IT Agent—Know More

Tags

Business National Consumer Courts & Issues
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0