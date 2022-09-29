Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Govt Lowers Borrowing Target For FY'23; To Borrow Rs 5.92 Lakh Crore In Second Half

The government had in Budget for 2022-23 projected a gross market borrowing of Rs 14.31 lakh crore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 6:17 pm

A day after doling out Rs 44,762 crore for free ration to poor, the government on Thursday cut its market borrowing target for the current fiscal by Rs 10,000 crore in signs of buoyant tax collections.

In a statement, the finance ministry said the government will do total borrowing of Rs 5.92 lakh crore during October-March period of the current fiscal, including from issuance of its maiden Sovereign Green Bonds of Rs 16,000 crore.

The government had in Budget for 2022-23 projected a gross market borrowing of Rs 14.31 lakh crore.

Of this, the government decided to borrow Rs 14.21 lakh crore during 2022-23.

"Accordingly, the balance amount of Rs 5.92 lakh crore (41.7 per cent of Rs 14.21 lakh crore) is planned to be borrowed in the second half of the fiscal year 2022-23 through dated securities, including Rs 16,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) as per the announcement made in the Union Budget 2022-23," it said.

The government will continue to exercise greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notification.

The amount raised through this option will be limited to 3 to 5 per cent of the gross issuance for second half and within the gross borrowing limit for the 2022-23.

The gross direct tax collections till September 17 grew 30 per cent to over Rs 8.36 lakh crore. 

Related stories

Reliance Retail Seeks Shareholders' Nod For Doubling Borrowing Limit To Rs 1 Lakh Crore

States Borrowing Cost Slips 6 Basis Points To 7.46%

RBI Steps In To Regulate Digital Lending, Makes Borrowing More Transparent For Customers

Tags

Business Borrowing Target Free Ration Sovereign Green Bonds Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st T20I: India Aim To Start On A High Vs Proteas

1st T20I: India Aim To Start On A High Vs Proteas

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK