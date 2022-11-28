Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Govt Gets Rs 5,000 Crore Dividend From ONGC

The DIPAM, in 2020, advised CPSEs to follow a consistent dividend policy and strive to pay higher dividends taking into account factors like profitability, capex requirements, cash/reserve and net worth

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 5:08 pm

The government has received about Rs 5,001 crore as dividend tranche from ONGC, taking the total dividend receipt from all CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) so far this fiscal to Rs 23,797 crore.

"The government has received about Rs 5,001 crore from ONGC as dividend tranche," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The DIPAM, in 2020, advised CPSEs to follow a consistent dividend policy and strive to pay higher dividends taking into account factors like profitability, capex requirements, cash/reserve and net worth.

As per gudielines, CPSEs are required to pay a minimum annual dividend of 30 per cent of profit after tax (PAT) or 5 per cent of net worth, whichever is higher.

The total dividend receipts so far this fiscal stood at Rs 23,796.55 crore, as per DIPAM website.

Tags

Business National ONGC ONGC Earnings
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ladakh Councillors To Get Rs 60,000 Allowance, Total Emoluments Hiked to Rs 1.20 Lakh

Ladakh Councillors To Get Rs 60,000 Allowance, Total Emoluments Hiked to Rs 1.20 Lakh

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves