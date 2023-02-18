Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Government May Bring 151 Technical Textile Items Under Quality Control Order: Official

Home Business

Government May Bring 151 Technical Textile Items Under Quality Control Order: Official

Technical Textiles can be described as textile materials and products used primarily for their technical performance and functional properties rather than their aesthetics or decorative characteristics

Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 10:55 am

The government is considering the inclusion of 151 technical textile items under the Quality Control Order, a move expected to curb substandard imports, an official said on Friday. The move assumes significance as India has heavy import dependence on machinery and specialty fibre for technical textiles. 

To deliberate upon the issue, stakeholder consultations will be held on February 28, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles Rajeev Saxena said, adding that "151 items now we are considering to bring under quality control order." However, he did not specify these identified items. 
Technical Textiles can be described as textile materials and products used primarily for their technical performance and functional properties rather than their aesthetics or decorative characteristics.

They can be classified into industrial, functional, performance, engineering, invisible and hi-tech categories. Of USD 260 billion market size globally, India's technical textiles contribution was USD 20.5 billion in 2020. Domestic exports from the technical textiles segment stood at USD 2.8 billion in 2021 as compared to USD 126 billion worldwide.

Related stories

'When Indian Flowers Bloomed In Europe': Book Throws Light On Masterworks Of Indian Trade Textiles

India's Textiles Exports Highest-Ever In FY22 At $44.4 Billion: Govt

Crafting A Future – Stories Of Indian Textiles And Sustainable Practices

Tags

Business Textiles Indian Economy Technical Textiles Business
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts