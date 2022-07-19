Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Godrej Consumer Projects To Invest Rs 100 Crore On Ecological Awareness

The brand, which has launched a ready-to-mix body wash aimed at reducing plastic usage, will spend the money to promote better plastic consumption, its managing director and chief executive Sudhir Sitapati told reporters

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 3:00 pm

Godrej Consumer Products will invest Rs 100 crore over the next three years to spread mass awareness about green lifestyles, a top official said on Tuesday.

The brand, which has launched a ready-to-mix body wash aimed at reducing plastic usage, will spend the money to promote better plastic consumption, its managing director and chief executive Sudhir Sitapati told reporters.

Amid the widespread regulatory actions like the ban on single-use plastics, Sitapati said banning plastics is not the answer to the current challenges.

He said plastic has solved a lot of problems and democratised consumption by making it possible for people from different strata of society to use various products.

Related stories

HDFC Life June Quarter Profit Jumps 21% To Rs 365 Crore

Investment Via P-Notes Drops To Rs 80,092 Crore In June; Volatility To Continue In Near Future

Activist Afroze Shah said corporates need to do more when it comes to sustainability, and also stressed that it is the management of plastic where we need to direct our efforts.

Sitapati said the product launched on Tuesday - christened as "Godrej Magic Bodywash" - uses only 16 per cent of plastic by weight and the company aims to reduce it further to 8 per cent in a few years.
 

Tags

Business Godrej Consumer Projects Godrej Consumer Projects Investment Godrej Consumer Projects News Sudhir Sitapati Godrej Magic Bodywash Godrej Products
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?