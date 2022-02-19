Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Future Retail Pays $14 million Interest On US Dollar Notes In Grace Period

Debt-ridden Future Retail has made a payment of USD 14 million (around Rs 104.55 crore) for interest due on the dollar-denominated notes (USD Notes) listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange after missing the due date last month.

Future Retail Pays $14 million Interest On US Dollar Notes In Grace Period
Future Retail

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 2:17 pm

Debt-ridden Future Retail has made a payment of USD 14 million (around Rs 104.55 crore) for interest due on the dollar-denominated notes (USD Notes) listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange after missing the due date last month. The USD notes had a grace period of 30 days for making the payment of interest, stated a regulatory filing from Future Retail, which operates chains such as Big Bazaar and Easyday and Heritage among others. "Further, we would like to inform that on 18th February 2022 the company has made the payment of said interest for the half-year ended for an amount of USD 14 million on above USD Notes," said the Future Group firm. The Senior Secured Notes notes had an interest of 5.60 per cent and due in 2025. Future Retail, on January 24, 2022, had said it had a payment of interest due on the USD Notes as its liquidity position had remained affected due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 on its business operations.

"This has caused us to miss the service of the payment of interest due on the USD Notes (listed on Singapore Stock Exchange) on 24th January 2022,"  Future Retail had said. The Kishore Biyani firm also defaulted on payment of Rs 3,494.56 crore to its lenders in January. Future Retail last year entered into a one-time restructuring (OTR) scheme with a consortium of banks and lenders as per the RBI circular dated August 6, 2020, and was to discharge "an aggregate amount of Rs 3,494.56 crore" by December 31, 2021. The company is in a legal fight with e-commerce major Amazon over the sale of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses by its promoters and Future group to Reliance Retail for Rs 24,713 crore.

In August 2020, the board of the company had approved the amalgamation of FRL along with other group companies with Future Enterprises Limited to facilitate the Rs 24,713 crore deal. However, e-commerce major Amazon is contesting the deal through its 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL), which is a shareholder in Future Retail.
The matter is presently in dispute before the Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court and the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). Reliance Retail Ventures had for the second time extended the timeline for completing its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Future group to March 31, 2022, as it still awaits regulatory and judicial clearances.

Tags

Business Future Retail Ltd (FRL) SGX Bonds
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

India UAE Trade Pact To Boost Trade To $100 billion In 5 Years, Create Lakhs of Jobs: Goyal

India UAE Trade Pact To Boost Trade To $100 billion In 5 Years, Create Lakhs of Jobs: Goyal

Tier II And III Cities To Be Growth Drivers Over The Next 2 years: Sundaram Home Finance

Electric vehicle Charging Stations Expand 2.5 Times In 9 Mega Cities

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Fall As Tension Escalates Between Russia And Ukraine

Key Events That Made LIC The Largest And Most Valued Life Insurance Company In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight