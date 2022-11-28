Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

FSSAI's Draft Norm On Front-Of-The-Pack Nutritional Labelling Will Hit Small Sweet-Namkeen Makers: CAIT

In September, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had issued draft regulations for FOPNL for packaged food companies

PTI photo.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 4:14 pm

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday said that the FSSAI's draft regulation on front-of-the-pack nutritional labelling (FOPNL) will impact small sweet and namkeen manufacturers.

In September, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had issued draft regulations for FOPNL for packaged food companies. It proposes to introduce the concept of five star ratings to provide information about the nutritional value of the products to consumers.

The regulator has sought comments from stakeholders on the regulations.

The CAIT has written a letter to health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, raising concerns about this regulation.

The industry body has sought immediate attention towards a draft notification issued by the FSSAI for the printing of Indian Nutrition Rating (INR) on food packets as part of a labelling exercise with healthy food items getting a higher rating.

"This move undoubtedly looks to be logical which has been brought with a good intention to ensure quality and nutrified food to the people of India. However, the proposed rules have not taken into account the ground reality of the food trade and various parameters of spending of the consumers," CAIT National Secretary General  Praveen Khandelwal said in the letter.

"The said rules are an attempt to run the food trade with one stick though India is land of great diversity," he added.

Khandelwal noted that crores of small halwai, food operators, sweet & namkeen makers and others cater to the requirement of about 80 per cent population of the country.

Related stories

FSSAI Proposes Regulations For Genetically Modified Food

Foreign Food Manufacturers Need FSSAI Registration For Exporting Milk, Meat Products

"Any legislation or regulation which may be drafted to regulate them with one yardstick will end with closure of these large number of small sweet and namkeen manufacturers traditionally known as halwai and bakers, which will further result into unemployment of a large number of workers who work with these small halwai and sweet namkeen manufacturers," he said.

Khandelwal urged the health minister to consider the submissions made by the CAIT.

Earlier, Indian Sellers Collective, an umbrella body of trade associations and sellers across the country, has opposed the FSSAI's draft regulation on the FOPNL, saying that it will badly affect the MSME packaged food industry. 

Tags

Business National FSSAI Packaged Food
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant