Four Major MoUs Inked Between India and US Companies To Intensify Strategic Clean Energy Partnership

India and the US have inked four major MoUs in the field of oil & gas to intensify the bilateral strategic clean energy partnership, indicating how both countries can leverage the strength of the private sector to solve issues pertaining to climate action and energy security



The MoUs, which are precisely between oil & gas companies of India and the US, were inked on Tuesday by the Minister of Oil and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri during a round table in Houston with senior executives from 35 major industry players in the field of energy, medical technology, including Tellurian and Exxon Mobil.



Puri, who attended the round table as part of his ongoing visit to the US to talk to American authorities on clean energy, conveyed the message how India is the place for best collaborations due to liberal transparent policies, open data access, favourable geology and ease of doing business.



Committed to creating the most powerful strategic partnership between the US and India, the advocacy group, US India Strategic partnership Forum (USISPF), in partnership with Consulate General of India in Houston, convened the round table which explored US-India energy partnership and opportunities for collaboration for both the public and the private sector.



A Statement of Intent was signed between Indian Oil & LanzaJet, a subsidiary of LanzaTech, a leading biotech company & global leader in gas fermentation, for partnership in sustainable aviation fuels through Lanzajet’s patented technology.



Aavantika Gas Limited, Joint venture of GAIL & HPCL entered into an MoU with Baker Hughes for Emissions Measurement & Abatement Solutions support.



Another MoU was signed between Engineers India Limited and UOP, a leading global technology licensor.



Both parties are keen on collaboration across technology offerings - taking EIL developed technologies to a global platform, enhancing petrochemical intensity and reducing energy footprint in Indian refineries.



As a first step, UOP will be assessing EIL's Tail Gas Treating Technology for adoption in UOP's Sulphur recovery projects on a global platform.



Another MoU was signed between Indraprastha Gas Ltd, a Joint venture of BPCL limited and global offshore leader Baker Hughes, to jointly evaluate opportunities in emissions monitoring & detection, hydrogen technologies, sustainability among others.



At the round table with energy companies, Minister Puri was accompanied by Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Embassy of India’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan, Consulate General of India in Houston, Aseem Mahajan amongst others.



Puri also launched special Coal Bed Methane round 2022 & offshore bid rounds at Houston, the energy capital of the world, offering over 2.3 Sq lakh km, after opening up over 1 million sq kms of No-Go areas recently.