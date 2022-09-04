Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry Killed In Road Accident

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has died after he met with an accident on Sunday.

According to reports, The accident took place at Charoti in Palghar district. Palghar superintendent of police has confirmed the news that Cyrus Mistry has died in the accident.

Reports say Mistry's car hit the divider on the road as the industrialist succumbed to the injuries.

The accident took place in Palghar when he was returning from Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Maharashtra | Former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at around 3pm in the Palghar area today



A total of four people were travelling in the vehicle; two, including Cyrus Mistry, died, said police. pic.twitter.com/n48hZirTeQ — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” a police official said.

As per reports, the other two persons travelling with Mistry, including the car driver, were injured and were shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

Cyrus Mistry died in car accident on mumbai ahmedabad highway. #cyrusmistry pic.twitter.com/ZtBAHRkag2 — Omkar Wable (@MrWabs) September 4, 2022

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits.

The body of Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

Born on July 4, 1968, Mistry completed his graduation in civil engineering from London's Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine and followed it up with a masters in Management from the London Business School.

In October 2016, Mistry was sacked as chairman of Tata Sons . He was replaced by Ratan Tata, who became the interim chairman for four months.

The announcement came after the board of Tata Sons met and decided to replace Mistry, who had taken over from Ratan Tata in 2011.

Mistry was chosen as Tata's successor in November, 2011, and was appointed Deputy Chairman of Tata Sons, whose board he had entered in 2006. He was made chairman on the basis of his representation from Shapoorji Palonji, the largest shareholder in Tata Sons.

The Supreme Court in May had dismissed a plea of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group seeking a review of the 2021 verdict which had upheld the Tata group's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata Sons.