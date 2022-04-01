Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Forex Reserves Down By $2.03 Billion To $617.64 Billion

In the week ended March 18, the forex kitty had declined by $2.597 billion to $619.678 billion. It had plunged by $9.646 billion to $622.275 billion in the week ended March 11

Forex Reserves Down By $2.03 Billion To $617.64 Billion
Forex reserves

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 6:51 pm

Continuing their downward trajectory for the third consecutive week, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.03 billion to stand at $617.648 billion in the week ended March 25, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the week ended March 18, the forex kitty had declined by $2.597 billion to $619.678 billion. It had plunged by $9.646 billion to $622.275 billion in the week ended March 11.

Related stories

Lankan Newspapers Run Out Of Newsprint Due To Forex Crisis; Suspend Publication

Forex Reserves Decline $9.65 Billion To $622.27 Billion

Forex Reserves Down By $1.763 Billion To $630.19 Billion

During the reporting week, the fall in the reserves was mainly on account of a decline in the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India.

FCA dropped by $3.202 billion to $550.454 billion in the week ended March 25.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $1.23 billion to $43.241 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $44 million to $18.821 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also decreased by $14 million to $5.132 billion. 

Tags

Business National Forex Reserves Forex Reserves In India Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar Pound Remittances Forex Trade Forex Traders
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

Kashmir Files: Flawed Narratives Of The Fault Lines

Kashmir Files: Flawed Narratives Of The Fault Lines