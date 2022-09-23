Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Forex Reserves Down $5.2 Billion To $545.6 Billion

The reserves, which have been dipping as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid a pressure caused majorly by global developments, had declined by USD 2.23 billion to USD 550.87 billion in the previous week

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 7:21 pm

The country's forex kitty continued its southward journey, with the overall reserves declining by USD 5.219 billion to USD 545.652 billion for the week ended September 16, the RBI said on Friday.

The reserves, which have been dipping as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid a pressure caused majorly by global developments, had declined by USD 2.23 billion to USD 550.87 billion in the previous week.

The fall in the reserves for the week ended September 16 was on the account of a dip in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The FCA decreased by USD 4.698 billion to USD 484.901 billion during the reporting week, the apex bank said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The value of the gold reserves decreased by USD 458 million to USD 38.186 billion, the data showed.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) dropped by USD 32 million to USD 17.686 billion, the RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 31 million to USD 4.88 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. 
 
 

Related stories

RBI Issues 'Alert List' On Entities Not Authorised To Deal In Forex Trading

Need A Forex Card For Foreign Travel? Know How They Work And When They Don’t

Forex Reserves Fall $8 Billion to $580.2 Billion

Tags

Business Forex Reserves Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) Special Drawing Rights (SDRs)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police