Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline To $570.74 Billion In The Week Ended August 12

In the previous week ended August 5, the foreign exchange reserves declined from $897 million to $572.978 billion

Indian rupee
Indian rupee Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 9:11 pm

The country's foreign exchange reserves fell $2.238 billion to $570.74 billion in the week ended August 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

In the previous week ended August 5, the foreign exchange reserves declined from $897 million to $572.978 billion.

The fall in the reserves in the reporting week ended August 12 was on account of a decline in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by RBI on Friday.

Related stories

Foreign Exchange Reserves Falls $897 Million To $572.978 Billion

Foreign Exchange Reserves Fall $1.15 Billion To $572 Billion

FCA declined by $2.652 billion to $506.994 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves surged from $305 million to $40.618 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased from $102 million to $18.133 billion.

The country's reserve position with IMF also rose by $7 million to $4.994 billion in the reporting week, as per the data. 

Tags

Business Foreign Exchange Reserves Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) Foreign Currency Assets Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) Gold Reserves US Dollar Rupee
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

Krishna (b. July 21, 3228 BC)

Krishna (b. July 21, 3228 BC)