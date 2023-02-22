Focus On Taking Products To World Level: Piyush Goyal To Electronics, Electrical Industry

Commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked manufacturers of electronics and electrical goods to focus on taking their products to the world level and set their target not only on developing economies but developed ones too.

The former power minister highlighted the opportunity for the sector from across the world especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and exhorted the industry to seize it. Goyal was speaking at ELECRAMA 2023, the biennial electricals' and electronics showcase of Indian Electrical & Electronic Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

"I think the time has now come that the world be dependent on India and let the world become our stage," Goyal said, adding that Indian manufacturers should not only look at countries which are less developed or are developing economies but also those that are developed and have more exhibitions there. Suggesting the manufacturers to go "straight into developed" economies and showcase India's potential, he said, "make it known to the world that India can be reliable and trusted partner in their energy needs and their energy efficiency programmes, transition programmes to clean energy."

The minister noted that ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the whole world has recognised that "working with friends, trusted partners is very important" in the united world as it wants to build back better and have resilient supply chains, reliable partners. "The whole world is looking for transparency, integrity, honesty in dealing. They want the rule of law so that in case of problem he goes to law and not one fine day, a businessman is picked up and he just disappears or his company taken away from him -... samajhne wale ko ishaara hi kaafi hai (a nod is as good as a wink)," Goyal told the audience.

"We must not lose this golden opportunity that we have. Such things happen once in a lifetime. Such an emerging situation where the whole word is looking up to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," he said. He further elaborated on the Centre's plan during the Amrit Kaal to transform the country into a developed nation and taking prosperity and inclusive growth to every person living in India.

"The electrical industry has a very important role to play in it as we expand our efforts to make sure that every Indian has a good home and we are all aware that PM Modi's personal commitment to provide homes to the poor and our relatively less privileged people has resulted in nearly 3.5 crore homes," he said. IEEMA president Rohit Pathak said that in the next 25 years, 50 per cent of global energy consumption will happen through renewable sources.

"And, given the country's preparedness and continuing efforts towards creating a future roadmap for energy transformation, I feel, time has come for India to establish itself as a major hub for global power requirements," Pathak said. He said the ELECRAMA is the largest energy exhibition in the world with 1,000 exhibitors, and buyers from over 75 countries.