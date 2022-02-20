Five Top Valued Companies Add Rs 86,000 Cr In M-Cap; TCS Biggest Gainer

Five of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 85,712 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.

The market valuation of TCS jumped by Rs 36,694.59 crore to reach Rs 14,03,716 crore, while that of Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed Rs 32,014.47 crore to stand at Rs 16,39,872 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation zoomed Rs 12,781.78 crore to Rs 5,43,225 crore.

Besides, HDFC added Rs 2,703 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,42,162 crore. The valuation of Bajaj Finance stood at Rs 4,24,456 crore, a rise of Rs 1,518 crore.

On the other hand, the market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank slipped by Rs 3,399 crore to Rs 8,38,529 crore and that of Infosys went down by Rs 5,845 crore to Rs 7,17,944 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 28,779 crore to Rs 5,20,654 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped by Rs 12,360 crore to Rs 4,60,019 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation stood at Rs 3,91,416 crore, a decline of Rs 961 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.