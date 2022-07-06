Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Finmin Extends Duty Exemption On Raw Cotton Imports Till October 31

Amid rise in cotton and yarn prices, the textiles ministry had been pitching for an extension of the duty waiver beyond September

Duty exemption on raw cotton imports extended till october 31
Duty exemption on raw cotton imports extended till october 31

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 7:30 pm

The finance ministry has extended the exemption of customs duty on raw cotton imports by a month till October 31. 

On April 14, the ministry had given exemption from the duty and Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess (AIDC) till September 30, 2022, for import of cotton to lower prices in the domestic market.

In a notification dated July 4, the ministry extended this till October 31, 2022. Amid rise in cotton and yarn prices, the textiles ministry had been pitching for an extension of the duty waiver beyond September.

Industry too had been demanding extension of the duty-free import of cotton. Before April 14, raw cotton imports attracted 5 per cent Basic Customs Duty (BCD) and an equal percentage of AIDC.

Related stories

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Demands Removal Of Import Duties On Cotton

The exemption from duty would benefit the textile chain -- yarn, fabric, garments and made-ups -- and provide relief to consumers.

Cotton prices have increased from Rs 44,500 per candy in February, 2021, to Rs 90,000 per candy in March 2022. Each candy weights 356 kilogram.

The steep increase in cotton price and its impact on the prices of yarns and fabrics is severely impacting the potential growth of the cotton textile value chain, industry players said.

Tags

Business Cotton Imports Finance Ministry Excise And Customs Duty Raw Cotton Raw Cotton Imports
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points