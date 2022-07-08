Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Finance Ministry Pegs Dollar Value At Rs 79.90 For Computing Import Duty

The sharp revision is due to depreciation of rupee against dollar following outflow of capital caused by various external factors, including the hardening of interest rate globally

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 8:10 am

The Finance Ministry Thursday pegged the exchange rate for dollar at Rs 79.90 for calculation of import duty with effect from July 8, as against Rs 78.95 a fortnight ago. 

The sharp revision is due to depreciation of rupee against dollar following outflow of capital caused by various external factors, including the hardening of interest rate globally. 

Similarly, in case of pound sterling, the value has been fixed at Rs 96.10 as compared to Rs 96.70 earlier, according to a finance ministry statement. 

As regards euro, the conversion rate for calculating taxes on imported goods has been fixed at Rs 82.15 as compared to Rs 83.10 on June 16, it said.

The sharp revision in exchange rates comes in the backdrop of the rupee depreciating by 4.1 per cent against the US dollar during the current financial year so far (up to July 5). However, it is modest relative to other EMEs and even major advanced economies.

Since the war in Ukraine broke out in late February, RBI has expended its foreign exchange reserves in order to shield the rupee from steep depreciation. Since February 25, the headline foreign exchange reserves have declined by $40.94 billion.
 

