Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Fed Delivers Another Rate Hike Of 75 Bps, Hints At A Pullback Soon

The Fed’s move has raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent, which is also reportedly its highest level in last 15 years.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powel
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powel | Rate Hike AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 8:29 am

The Federal Reserve (Fed) has delivered another hike in its interest rate on Wednesday, as expected by many traders and experts. Announcing a pump of 75 bps for a straight fourth time, the Fed has also hinted at reducing the size of its rate hikes soon. 

According to a report in AP, the Fed’s move has raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent, which is also reportedly its highest level in last 15 years. This sixth rate hike of the year comes at a time when the mortgages and other business loans for consumers have already been expensive on the backdrop of increasing fear of recession. 

Even after another big rate hike, media reports suggest that the Fed has hinted at easing its pace of rate hike. It also reportedly said that in the coming months, it may take into account the cumulative impact of its large rate hikes on the economy as such big rate hikes usually take more time to fully affect growth and inflation. 

A report by AP reads, “Those words indicated that the Fed's policymakers may think borrowing costs are getting high enough to possibly slow the economy and reduce inflation. If so, that would suggest that they don't need to raise rates as quickly as they have been doing.”

It also adds that economists at Goldman Sachs expect the Federal Reserve’s policymakers to raise their key rate to nearly 5 per cent by March as Fed itself had predicted this move in its last set of forecasts that were released in September

The announcement of this rate hike of 75 bps came after the Fed held its latest policy meeting. Some experts also believe that the next expected rate hike would be in December and may just be a half-point increase. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. 

Tags

Business US Federal Reserve Fed Rate Hike US Fed Rate Hike Jerome Powell World Economy India Polution Business
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Anu Aggarwal: I Moved To Yoga In 1997, Just After I Vanished From The Film Industry When I Was Still A Top Contender

Anu Aggarwal: I Moved To Yoga In 1997, Just After I Vanished From The Film Industry When I Was Still A Top Contender