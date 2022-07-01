European Union (EU) Finalises Crypto Transfer Tracing Legislation, Bitcoin Gains 1%

The European Union (EU) has finalised the crypto legislation, enabling them to trace and identify various crypto (Bitcoin, others) transfers to prevent money laundering, terrorist financing and other criminal activities. This new legislation is part of the EU's anti-money laundering initiatives and will be aligned closely with Markets in Crypto assets rules (MiCA).

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 0.81 per cent to $901.05 billion as of 8.30 am. The global crypto volume was up by 14.95 per cent to $72.03 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $20,323.23, higher by 1.2 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 0.07 per cent to $1,093.69.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.86 per cent at $0.4665, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 4.14 per cent at $0.3149, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 5.9 per cent at $34.84, Polkadot (DOT) rose 1.47 per cent at $7.07, and Binance Coin (BNB) gained 3.13 per cent at $225.74.

Today’s top gainer was PAPPAY (PAPPAY), which was up by 1047.09 per cent at $0.000003896. The top loser was HighPoint Finance (HPT), which was down by 99.61 per cent at $0.000002312.



Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 1.35 per cent at $0.06751. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.06597. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 0.29 per cent at $0.00001031.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 12.08 per cent to trade at $0.0000003591, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 8.5 per cent at $0.000006066, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) lost 0.3 per cent at $0.007148.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 1.51 per cent at $5,512.30, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a loss of 21.5 per cent at $0.0001242. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.26 per cent at $17.22, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 0.33 per cent at $5.01, and Aave (AAVE) rose by 0.04 per cent at $58.36.