Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

European Union (EU) Finalises Crypto Transfer Tracing Legislation, Bitcoin Gains 1%

This new legislation passed by EU will help them trace and identify all crypto transfer transactions. Meanwhile, the global crypto market was trading in green.

European Union (EU)
European Union (EU)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:10 am

The European Union (EU) has finalised the crypto legislation, enabling them to trace and identify various crypto (Bitcoin, others) transfers to prevent money laundering, terrorist financing and other criminal activities. This new legislation is part of the EU's anti-money laundering initiatives and will be aligned closely with Markets in Crypto assets rules (MiCA).

Bitcoin
The European Union (EU) has finalised the crypto legislation, enabling them to trace and identify various crypto (Bitcoin, others) transfers to prevent money laundering, terrorist financing and other criminal activities.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 0.81 per cent to $901.05 billion as of 8.30 am. The global crypto volume was up by 14.95 per cent to $72.03 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Related stories

Threat Posed By Cryptos Justifies Harsh Measures By Govt, Says RBI Governor; Bitcoin Falls

TDS On Crypto, PAN-Aadhaar Link, And Work Days Among Other Changes Effective From July 1

Cryptocurrencies Are ‘Clear Danger’: RBI Governor

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $20,323.23, higher by 1.2 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 0.07 per cent to $1,093.69. 

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.86 per cent at $0.4665, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 4.14 per cent at $0.3149, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 5.9 per cent at $34.84, Polkadot (DOT) rose 1.47 per cent at $7.07, and Binance Coin (BNB) gained 3.13 per cent at $225.74.

Today’s top gainer was PAPPAY (PAPPAY), which was up by 1047.09 per cent at $0.000003896. The top loser was HighPoint Finance (HPT), which was down by 99.61 per cent at $0.000002312.

 
Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 1.35 per cent at $0.06751. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.06597. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 0.29 per cent at $0.00001031.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 12.08 per cent to trade at $0.0000003591, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 8.5 per cent at $0.000006066, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) lost 0.3 per cent at $0.007148. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 1.51 per cent at $5,512.30, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a loss of 21.5 per cent at $0.0001242. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.26 per cent at $17.22, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 0.33 per cent at $5.01, and Aave (AAVE) rose by 0.04 per cent at $58.36.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH) Cardano (ADA) Cryptocurrency Investments Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Blockchain Technology Shiba Inu Dogecoin (DOGE)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places In West Bengal To See The Ceremonial Rathayatra

Five Places In West Bengal To See The Ceremonial Rathayatra

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s